Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 12,275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

