Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

