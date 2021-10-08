CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 191,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.