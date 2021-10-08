Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $102.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

