Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $29,906,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 102,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.48 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

