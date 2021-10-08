Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $48.23

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.23, but opened at $46.61. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $149,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

