Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 1,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,486. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.