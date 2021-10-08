The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.55. 52,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,302 shares of company stock worth $2,005,302. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

