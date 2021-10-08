SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.00. 111,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,227. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.90.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.