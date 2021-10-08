Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZY. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,867. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

