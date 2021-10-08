55I LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $388.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

