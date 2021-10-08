Bailard Inc. Has $896,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

