Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.53% of Life Storage worth $297,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $118.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

