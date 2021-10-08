Bailard Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.