ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises about 2.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.23 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

