Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.64. 55,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

