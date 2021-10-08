Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

