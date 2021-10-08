PlotX (PLOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203,848.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $203,848.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

