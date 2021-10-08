Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.