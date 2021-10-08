Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

BDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

