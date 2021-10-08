Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

