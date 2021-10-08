Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.15% of Barings BDC worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

