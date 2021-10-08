iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,957,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

