Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,243,000 after buying an additional 457,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

