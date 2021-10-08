Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 108 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

