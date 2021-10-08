Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $375.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.04 and its 200-day moving average is $343.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

