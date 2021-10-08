iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

