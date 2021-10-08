Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

