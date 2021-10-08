Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 776 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its position in Square by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $242.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

