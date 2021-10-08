Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $145.73 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

