ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.99. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 60,208 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASX. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 130.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 220,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 397,609 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

