ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,257,832 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $8,861,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 357,616 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

