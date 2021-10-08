Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $78.35

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.35, but opened at $80.88. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

