Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 17.4%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Concord Medical Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

