Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 165044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.