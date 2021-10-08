Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 60,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of AMRC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

