Geode Capital Management LLC Has $904.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $904,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

