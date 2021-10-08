Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

