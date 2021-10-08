Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Cap of $153,510.06

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $153,510.06 and $48.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

