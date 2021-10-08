Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.87 ($133.97).

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €3.05 ($3.59) on Friday, reaching €100.35 ($118.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.88. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.68.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

