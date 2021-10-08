Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,853 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after purchasing an additional 386,121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,767. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

