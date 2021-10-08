Dean Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,594. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

