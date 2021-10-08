Dean Capital Management Sells 6,024 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Capital Management cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 13,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,137. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

