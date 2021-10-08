Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,886 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 28,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.