Dean Capital Management Invests $849,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

