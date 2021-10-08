Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.12 Billion Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,115,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Snap by 15,473.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 232,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Snap by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 802,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

SNAP stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

