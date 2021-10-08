Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,037,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Avient has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

