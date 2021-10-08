Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $5,151,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Autodesk by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.26 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

