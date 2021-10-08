Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 855.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.