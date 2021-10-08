Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.